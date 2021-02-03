India Post News Paper

With 11,039 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,07,77,284

February 03
10:40 2021
NEW DELHI: With 11,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally has reached 1,07,77,284, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

India reported 14,225 discharges, and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,62,631 and 1,54,596 respectively.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases has reached 1,60,057.

Meanwhile, 41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

A total of 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 2nd February. Of these, 7,21,121 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

 

