With 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 1,08,14,304

Time for India to team up with Taiwan against China TAIPEI: While India has given “appropriate response” to China over its attempt to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it is time to strengthen the Quad and join hands...

Nadda flags off ‘parivartan yatra’ in Bengal, says people have decided to oust Mamata government MADIA: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda flagged off ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Nabadwip in this district on Saturday and said people have decided to change the government of ‘pisi-bhaipo’ (aunt-nephew)....

Some progress during military talks on Ladakh standoff but no visible expression on ground: Jaishankar VIJAYAWADA: Nine rounds of military commander-level talks have been held between India and China over the standoff in eastern Ladakh and though some progress has been made, it is not...

FAU-G now globally available on Google play store WASHINGTON: Online multiplayer action game ‘FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards’, which is the Indian alternative for PUB-G, has now released globally after launching in India on January 26, 2021. According...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Stokes falls but Root’s double-ton keeps visitors on top CHENNAI: Ben Stokes might have been dismissed in the second session of day two, but skipper Joe Root’s double-ton ensured that England stays on top in the ongoing first Test...

New Zealand holds events to celebrate Waitangi Day WELLINGTON: New Zealanders celebrated their National Day, the 181st anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, on Saturday with services and performances across the country. The highlight of...

Military shuts down internet again after Myanmar coup NAYPYITAW: Myanmar went into its second nationwide internet shutdown in a week’s time on Saturday after the military seized power and arrested the Southeast Asian country’s civilian leaders. NetBlocks, which...

Ratan Tata requests discontinuing of campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for him NEW DELHI: Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts, has responded to the social media campaign demanding for Bharat...

Day after US-Russia arms deal extended, China conducts anti-ballistic missile test BEIJING: China on Thursday tested its capability of knocking out an incoming missile during mid-flight and the defence ministry declared the exercise a success, making China the second country to...

US, allies should exploit China’s big weaknesses to curb Beijing’s global ambitions: Report WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies should exploit China’s three main military weaknesses and divert the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to spread its resources to immediate land, near-sea, and...

With 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 1,08,14,304 NEW DELHI: With 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally has reached 1,08,14,304, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. India has reported 14,488 discharges and...

We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure to boost ease of justice, ease of living: PM Modi NEW DELHI: To make the justice system future-ready, the use of artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary and the Atmanirbhar campaign will play an essential...

Pakistan is being destroyed in a systematic manner: SC Justice Isa ISLAMABAD: Emphasising that Pakistan is being destroyed in a systematic manner, the country’s Supreme Court Justice Qazi Feez Isa lashed out at the government over the state of democracy, media...

Mussoorie witness heavy snowfall DEHRADUN: Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, is witnessing heavy snowfall since Thursday night. The city started receiving fresh snowfall following the incessant rainfall since Thursday morning. As per reports, snow...

Trump lawyers label calls for Senate trial testimony as ‘PR stunt’ FLORIDA: Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) dismissed the prospect of him testifying at his Senate trial next week by calling it a public relations...

Barbados PM writes to PM Modi, thanks him for donation of COVID-19 vaccine BRIDGETON: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has expressed her gratitude to the Indian government and the people for “most generous” donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses. In a letter addressed to...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Visitors win toss, elect to bat CHENNAI: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. This Test will mark the...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for ‘betraying India’s defenders’ in Union Budget NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn’t have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the...

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 pc MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on...