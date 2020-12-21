India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With 24,337 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,00,55,560 cases

With 24,337 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,00,55,560 cases
December 21
11:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country and so far 1,45,810 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,06,111 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally.

“India has one of the lowest deaths/million population globally (105.4). Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation and prompt hospitalization and Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400,” Health Ministry tweeted.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the worst is over concerning coronavirus in the country but people still need to follow covid appropriate behaviour to stay safe.

“At a personal level, I think that the worst is over concerning the Covid-19 situation. I have been following this situation right from the time when we had our first case on January 30, 2020. Since then, I have watched everything from the closest of quarters with meticulous precision. If we look at the things in the last three-four months then things are in a declining phase,” Dr Vardhan told ANI in an exclusive interview.

“But we need to strictly follow covid appropriate behaviour and cannot afford to relax on that front,” he added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Unemployed Dubai-based Indian wins ... - https://t.co/cey95B77c5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 12:12 pm

    'Mutant Covid-19 strain in ... - https://t.co/iWW5SRZiIf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanVivekMurthy #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 12:04 pm

    India suspends #Flights from UK ... - https://t.co/t0rMfgVlDR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #BorisJohnson #EnglandNewCOVID #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #MinistryOfCivilAviation #MutantCOvid19 #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 11:54 am

    Automated systems flagged ... - https://t.co/38oOBqIPgx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FacebookPage #FinancialYear #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.