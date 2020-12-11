India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With 29,398 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 97,96,770

With 29,398 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 97,96,770
December 11
12:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.
The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749. Total discharged cases are at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 73,001 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,663 active cases. Delhi has reported 18,753 active cases, 5,72,523 recoveries, and 9,874 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the daily deaths due to COVID-19 have been less than 500 during the last five days. Meanwhile, a total of 15,16,32,223 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 10. Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    With 29,398 new cases, India's ... - https://t.co/6WpKYUYsZZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 6:36 am

    Hate content: Facebook's Oversight Board ... - https://t.co/T2gp6qSiGB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #Facebbok #FinancialYear #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 6:34 am

    Mamata's Bengal: Democracy or Democrazy! - https://t.co/1o7GK9zdMJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #HinduHumanRightViolations #India #KolkataPolice
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 6:30 am

    #ISL 7: We are playing against 12 men in every single game, says Fowler - https://t.co/SV2Qxgqt6G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #EastBengal #IndianSuperLeagueSeason7 #ISL7 #ISLNews #ISLUpdates #RobbieFowler #SCEastBengalHeadCoachRobbieFowler
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 6:13 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.