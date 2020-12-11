With 29,398 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 97,96,770 NEW DELHI: With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...

Hate content: Facebook’s Oversight Board takes up case from India NEW DELHI: An independent board set up by Facebook to look into hate and other undesirable content on the platform has taken up a case from India wherein a user...

Mamata’s Bengal: Democracy or Democrazy! Judhajit Senmazumdar Bengal once the epicenter of India’s spiritual enlightenment and the land of Swami Vivekananda, Rishi Aurobindo and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Rabindranath Tagore, today is fighting its battle...

Between two breaths is the moment of happening Osho After breath comes in â€“ that is, down â€“ and just before turning out â€“ that is, going up â€“ The Beneficence. Be aware between these two points, and...

ISL 7: We are playing against 12 men in every single game, says Fowler VASOC: SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels that his side is playing against 12 men in every game in the ongoing Indian Super League season 7 as they are...

Time names Biden, Harris as 2020 Person of the Year WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been voted as Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year”. This comes after the two who recently featured in...

Adityanath condemns attack on BJP convoy in WB, says attack reflects poor condition of law-order in state GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, saying that the incident reflected...

Over 10,000 Russian servicemen vaccinated against Coronavirus: Defense Ministry MOSCOW: Over 10,000 Russian servicemen have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with no refusals registered to receive the Sputnik V vaccine, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov...

Congress is weak, opposition needs to come together, strengthen UPA: Sanjay Raut MUMBAI: Asserting that the Congress, which leads the UPA, has become weak now, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday suggested the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the...

First doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine set to arrive in Canada in ‘Few Days’: Trudeau TORONTO: The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive in Canada in a matter of days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. “The first...

Odisha is ready with logistics for COVID vaccination, says CM Patnaik BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha government is fully prepared for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, and logistics system has been set up for its smooth conduct, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday....

World needs to come up with long-term strategies to tackle future pandemics: India at UNGA NEW YORK: India has taken a holistic approach to health based on four main pillars of healthcare, including preventive healthcare, affordable healthcare, supply-side improvement and mission mode intervention, said Pratik...

More than 110,000 US restaurants close amid COVID-19 pandemic WASHINGTON: Over 110,000 restaurants across the United States have been closed due to the massive spike in Coronavirus cases across the country, according to the National Restaurant Association, as of...

Japan to adopt new economic stimulus package worth more than USD 707 billion TOKYO: Japan will adopt new stimulus measures on Tuesday including a package worth 73.6 trillion yen (over USD 707 billion) aimed at supporting the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime...

On this day in 2011: Sehwag became second player to score double century in ODIs NEW DELHI: It was on December 8, 2011, when Virender Sehwag became just the second batsman in the history of the sport to score a double century in ODIs. Sehwag,...

Bobby Deol digs out throwback picture with Dharmendra on his 85th birthday NEW DELHI: Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked his father and veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol’s 85th birthday with a priceless throwback picture. The ‘Soldier,’ actor took to Instagram to share...

India reports 26,567 new coronavirus cases, tally breaches 97-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India reported 26,567 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 97,03,770, according to a data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...

Modern medicine docs across India to protest against nod for Ayurveda PGs to perform surgeries NEW DELHI: Modern medicine doctors across the country will hold a protest at over 10,000 public spots on Tuesday, against notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine enabling Postgraduate...

PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of...