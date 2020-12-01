India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With 31,118 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 94,62,810

With 31,118 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 94,62,810
December 01
10:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New Delhi: India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases and 88,89,585 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621.
Today is the 24th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country with 91,623 active cases in the state, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 16,85,122 people have also recovered from Coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,151 people have lost their lives due to it, it said.

Delhi has 32,885 active COVID-19 cases currently. The national capital reported 5,28,315 recoveries and 9,174 death till Tuesday morning, said Union Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,13,49,298, of these, 9,69,322 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate stands at 93.81 per cent.

It also said that India continued to sustain the shedding of active caseload and on Monday, active cases were just 4.74 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    One of senior-most Indian-American Trump appointee Ajit Pai to quit - https://t.co/xmSvL1bXua Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:31 am

    List of farmers' demands not just limited to farm laws - https://t.co/PZaryRo6n0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:29 am

    Wall Street's Dow notches biggest month since 1987 despite weak close on day - https://t.co/18ESkcAML6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:24 am

    Anti-ship version of supersonic cruise missile testfired from Andaman Nicobar Islands - https://t.co/J6ap8RPTrx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.