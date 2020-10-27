India Post News Paper

With 36K new Covid cases, India records lowest spike in 3 months
October 27
11:26 2020
NEW DELHI: With a spike of 36,470 in new Covid-19 cases and 488 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally stood at 79,46,429, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. This is the lowest spike in new cases in the last three months.

On Monday, the recorded spike in new cases was 45,148. Out of the total Covid-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, 6,25,857 are currently active, 72,01,070 have been discharged, while 1,19,502 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 90.23 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Tuesday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,48,665 cases, including 43,348 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,58,116 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,44,20,894.

