India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With 46,791 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 75,97,064

With 46,791 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 75,97,064
October 20
11:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stand at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197.
With 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,09,283 active cases, while 6,45,825 people have recovered, 10,478 have succumbed to the coronavirus. Delhi has 23,292 active cases, 3,01,716 recovered and 6,009 deaths reported so far.

Meanwhile, the trend of daily cases in the five most affected states-Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – reveals stages of the decline of active cases. It mirrors a steady decrease in active cases in India with caseload being sustained below 8 lakhs for 3 days in a row, said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Army Vice Chief meets US ... - https://t.co/q0UgXZboEs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #GeneralSKSaini #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianArmyViceChief #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:31 pm

    Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn't, ... - https://t.co/Vu70JqTb2a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:28 pm

    @narendramodi: Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 12:43 pm

    Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even ... - https://t.co/bsLvFWyIaH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #ApologizeKamalNath #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #HarsimratKaurBadal #ImartiDevi #India #Item #KamalAth #Kejriwal #Political #PunjabGovt
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 11:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.