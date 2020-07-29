India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With 48K fresh cases India’s Covid tally crosses 15L-mark

With 48K fresh cases India’s Covid tally crosses 15L-mark
July 29
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday went past the psychological 15-lakh mark and registered 48,513 fresh novel Coronavirus cases and 768 new deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

India still the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic now has 15,31,669 cases and 34,193 people have lost their lives to the virus while 9,88,029 have recovered. The total number of active cases are 5,09,447. The recovery rate has further improved to 64.50 per cent.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 3,83,723 cases with experts suggesting that it has acquired herd immunity as there were much less fresh cases reported on Tuesday.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (2,20,716), Delhi (1,32,275) and Karnataka (1,01,465). With 1,056 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital coronavirus tally rose to 1,32,275 while the death toll mounted to 3,881.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Trump takes aim at generic ... - https://t.co/jjB3ik3Qlc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirusâ€¦ https://t.co/aCUwzrdJc4
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 6:10 am

    Indian among 7 youth leaders to ... - https://t.co/RYXwVcPhMF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/DJr7ONVLNR
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 6:06 am

    Kashmiri who weaponised Rafale for #India - https://t.co/zaSrSSTMip Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/I3qnYpwXeB
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 6:02 am

    Follow Delhi model for home isolation of ... - https://t.co/phC0vt1Vja Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/1ufkjvNliz
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 5:59 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.