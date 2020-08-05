India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With 52K new cases India’s Covid tally crosses 19L-mark

With 52K new cases India’s Covid tally crosses 19L-mark
August 05
11:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 52,509 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours, India crossed 19 lakh-mark with the total caseload standing at 19,08,254 while the total fatalities increased to 39,795, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Wednesday.

The country had crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday. Currently, 5,86,244 cases are active and 12,82,215 people have recovered from the disease. India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.08 percent as compared to the global average.

With a recovery rate of 67.19 percent, a total of 51,706 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 6,19,652 samples have been tested.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,50,196 cases and 15,842 deaths. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 2,63,222 cases and 4,241 deaths. Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History | 10 Points | via @Indiaâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:59 am

    Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into ... - https://t.co/iVnWFCriWs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/0GNeSYR6V6
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:12 am

    Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM ... - https://t.co/z6O2G3aQ0G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhyaâ€¦ https://t.co/1zoMugYkuB
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:09 am

    RT @ANI: #WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from arounâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 7:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.