With 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, India’s coronavirus tally crosses 76-lakh mark NEW DELHI: With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday,...

Champions League: Messi achieves new milestone as Barcelona defeat Ferencvaros BARCELONA: Lionel Messi achieved a new milestone as Barcelona defeated Ferencvaros in the Champions League here. Barcelona registered an impressive 5-1 win over Ferencvaros. Messi scored one goal during the...

Government working to see how COVID-19 vaccine, when ready, can reach citizens at earliest: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Noting that work was going on in the country on several coronavirus vaccines and some of them are in an advanced stage of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

‘Demoralized, shocked’ Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP ‘kidnapping’, jittery Bajwa orders inquiry KARACHI: It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the ‘deep state’ in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the...

Idols of gods, goddesses to have silver masks for COVID-19 awareness in West Bengal BIRBHUM: Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum district of West Bengal, decided to decorate idols of gods and goddesses with silver masks to create awareness about COVID-19 in the country. “This...

Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier to People’s Liberation Army NEW DELHI: Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, on Tuesday night. The soldier...

Jamie Foxx to star in, produce vampire comedy ‘Day Shift’ for Netflix WASHINGTON: Along with starring in ‘Day Shift’, American actor Jamie Foxx will be executive producing the Netflix vampire comedy. Actor JJ Perry will be making his directorial debut with ‘Day...

Indian Army Vice Chief meets US Army counterparts to enhance military cooperation NEW DELHI: Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General S. K. Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy and interacted with troops on Tuesday. Lt Gen S. K. Saini also...

Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn’t, people need to be cautious: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against coronavirus, saying that the situation that the country has reached in its fight...

Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even after Rahul Gandhi calls his remarks inappropriate BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH: Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark on the woman leader, the latter refused to apologise saying he has...

How Technology Has Changed the Way We Are Applying for a Personal loan? Ever since personal loans shot into prominence in India, they became a favourite with borrowers looking for no-frills cash in their account for fulfilling the various goals of life. And...

One broken bone leads to another, warns IOF on World Osteoporosis Day PR Newswire NYON, Switzerland: Today, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) calls for all adults to be alert to their risk factors for osteoporosis, a disease which can lead to a dangerous,...

Retail Tech Startup Tiliter Raises $7.5M for Cashierless AI Shopping Technology PR Newswire Tiliter to increase global footprint as Investec invests through its IEC Australia Fund I SYDNEY:— Investor demand for innovative emerging companies remains strong with Australian AI tech startup Tiliter...

Story PageTwitter India launches emoji to mark 25 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’Â MUMBAI: Twitter India on Tuesday launched a special emoji to celebrate 25 years of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge“, one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema. Backed by Yash Raj Films,...

Trump plans to debate Biden despite ‘unfair’ rule changesÂ WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has confirmed his participation in the presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden later this week, even as he raised objections about “unfair” changes...

Lawsuit challenges Trump administration’s new H-1B visa rules WASHINGTON: Several individuals and organisations, including the US Chambers of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s recent rules related to the...

PM Modi to address nation today at 6 pm NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing a message with the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6...

‘Lock him up’, ‘idiots’, ‘disaster’: Trump swings for the fences, recycles 2016 greatest hits for final sprint NEW YORK: With 14 days to go before election day, US president Donald Trump is leaning into his greatest hits playlist from 2016 — “lock him up” for Joe Biden...

With 46,791 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 75,97,064 NEW DELHI: India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health...