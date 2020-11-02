India Post News Paper

With 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi’s tally nears 4 lakhs

November 02
10:33 2020
NEW DELHI: A total of 5,664 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,92,370 in the national capital.

According to the official data, as many as 4,159 recoveries were also reported in the metropolis.
“A total of 5,664 new cases, 4,159 recoveries, and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total to 3,92,370 including 3,51,635 recoveries, 34,173 active cases, and 6,562 deaths,” the health department stated.

With 46,964 COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday, India’s total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 470 deaths reported today, the toll mounts to 1,22,111.

The total number of active and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

