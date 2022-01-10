India Post News Paper

With AQI at 53, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ category

January 10
10:20 2022
NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality has improved as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the last two days and will witness Light intensity rain in the next two hours.
“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Chandpur, Shikarpur, Debai, Atrauli, Siyana, Jhangirabad, Anupsahar, Gharmukteshwar (UP) during next 2 hours,” tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida has improved from ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ with the AQI at 66.

The air quality of Gurugram is in the ‘satisfactory’ category with the AQI at 90.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. (ANI)

