India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange has been successful in making positive impact: NITI Aayog CEO

With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange has been successful in making positive impact: NITI Aayog CEO
December 12
11:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog said that rivers in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of livelihood for millions while asserting that Namami Gange, with its multi-sectoral approach, has been successful in making a positive impact.

“Rivers particularly in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of livelihood for millions. Data and numbers are not sufficient, what is needed is a passion amongst people for rivers. Passion and people combined can make the administration work towards the river rejuvenation. Namami Gange, with its multi-sectoral approach, has been successful in making a positive impact,” Kant said.

His remarks came on the second day of the 5th India Water Impact Summit 2020 which was organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and its think tank, Center for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga). This year the event is organized virtually with the theme of Arth Ganga – River Synchronized Development.

Kant also congratulated the National Mission for Clean Ganga for bringing together national and international experts for the 5th IWIS which focuses on “River Conservation Synchronised Human Settlement”. Prof. Vinod Tare, founding head of cGanga explained that river conservation and development are two sides of the same coin.

Namami GangeTaking inspiration from the Prime Minister’s “vocal for local” campaign, he suggested that local water bodies should be managed by local people and should cater to local needs.

This will generate local employment and reduce the cost of transporting water, he said. ‘Namami Gange Programme’, is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crores to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga river.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NCMG) said that the mission’s vision is not only working towards making present river-cities sensitive towards rivers but also ensure that these problems are not repeated as India continues to urbanise rapidly. “We are working to integrate ‘Urban River Planning’ and ‘Urban Water Management Plan’ in the city’s master plans and the new master plan for Delhi under preparation would be made river sensitive,” he said.

As it was International Mountains Day 2020, he spoke about the importance of mountains in the entire ecosystem including rivers. Most rivers originate from mountains. According to an official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Kees Bons, Deltares, Netherland presented three major takeaways from their experience.

These include ensuring that any new development or growth is sustainable and does not lead to another problem, following an integrated approach and nature-based solutions and, keep planning technical infrastructural solutions.

Recently, cGanga signed an MOU with British Water to create a bridge for UK industry to pair up with its Indian counterparts to build 21st-century infrastructure in the water and environment sector, the release said.

The UK is also becoming a major partner to help India tap into the global capital base to finance its green growth agenda. In a session on ‘Financing global water security and journey to COP -26’ Gayatri I. Kumar, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom said, “We are continuously engaging and encouraging UK investors to invest in India particularly in the water sector.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange ... - https://t.co/YGNTy7GwpL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitabhKant #CleanGanga #MultisectoralApproach #NamamiGange #NamamiGangeProgramme #NamamiGangeProject #NamamiGangeProjectProgress #RiversInIndia #Techbiz
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:59 am

    Ind vs Aus: Can open if team asks me ... - https://t.co/iDYCSRAOdx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustraliaBatsmanMarnusLabuschagneIndT20Captain #AustralianTeam #INDT20 #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MatthewWade #Natarajan
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:53 am

    Royal kids George, Charlotte, Louis make red ... - https://t.co/wBszKr4JAD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Britain #BritishRoyalFamily #DuchessKateMiddleton #Lifestyle #PrinceGeorge #PrinceLouis #PrinceWilliam #PrincessCharlotte #QueenElizabeth #RedCarpetDebuts
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:50 am

    PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on his 80th ... - https://t.co/77xgt4reSy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.