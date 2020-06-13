Trump ‘generally’ supports ending chokeholds for police WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said the controversial chokehold method for restraining some suspects should “generally speaking” be ended. Some US police forces have moved to ban chokeholds since the...

Trump administration considering suspending H-1B visas: Report NEW YORK: A proposal to suspend H-1B and other temporary employment visas is under consideration by officials, but US President Donald Trump has not signed off on them, according to...

Italy’s active COVID-19 infections drop below 30,000 ROME: Italy registered a total of 236,305 coronavirus cases, as the number of active infections dropped below 30,000 for the first time since March 18, according to the latest official...

With nearly 11.5K cases, India notches highest jump in single day NEW DELHI: After crossing the psychological 3,00,000 mark, India on Saturday posted 11,458 fresh cases, the highest spike in cases in 24 hours. A total of 386 people died during that...

WHO concerned over COVID-19 upswing in many countries GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) said that it’s concerned that many countries, particularly the global south, are still on the upswing of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again called for global...

Covid: What’s next? PM Modi to discuss with CMs on June 16-17 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of different states and Union Territories on June 16 and June 17 about the future of...

Hindu body moves SC on 1991 law on religious sites NEW DELHI: A Hindu organization has moved the Supreme Court to challenge a provision of a 1991 law that provides for maintaining the “religious character” of holy structures as existed...

India’s forex reserves cross $500 bn mark MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by over $8.223 billion during the week ended June 5 to cross the $500 billion mark. According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall...

Defence Minister takes stock of India-China border situation NEW DELHI: Amid reported de-escalation of troops from stand-off positions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat and the...

Akshaya Patra feeds 6.3-crore meals amid Covid-hit lockdown BENGALURU: With the profound message of Iskcon Founder Acharya Shrila Prabhupada that “no one should go hungry” as its motto, the country’s leading non-government organisation Akshaya Patra Foundation has served...

US pledges troops reduction, no permanent presence in IraqÂ Â WASHINGTON: The US has pledged that it would continue reducing its forces in Iraq and confirmed that it does not seek permanent military presence in the country, said a joint...

Indian farmer killed in Nepal police firing SITAMARHI (BIHAR): Amid the ongoing border dispute between India and Nepal, a Bihari farmer from Sitamarhi district was killed while two others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the Nepal...

‘Af peace unsustainable unless Pak shuts down sanctuaries to Taliban’ NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The US-Taliban deal is unsustainable unless Pakistan shuts down its sanctuaries to the Taliban and all the states with stakes in the regional stability are signatories to the...

‘Wake up, Kejriwal!’ BJP uses SC observation to target Delhi CM NEW DELHI: Soon after the Supreme Court came down hard on the Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, terming it “horrendous, horrific and pathetic”,...

UK warns China in latest report on HK LONDON: In the latest six monthly report on Hong Kong, submitted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to the Parliament, the UK has directly warned China not to interfere in...

With spike of 10K cases India 4th worst-hit, surpasses UK NEW DELHI: India on Friday became the fourth worst-affected country due to the pandemic as it added around 10,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day and surpassed the UK’s tally...

‘Airlines may give 2-year credit note for tickets cancelled during lockdown’ NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a stand on refunding by airlines on cancellation of tickets during the lockdown, and suggested that the airline...

Delhi Covid situation ‘horrendous, horrific, pathetic’: SC slams AAP govt NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Delhi government on news reports showing deplorable condition of medical wards in Delhi, where dead bodies were not only in wards,...

In war, you don’t make soldiers unhappy, says SC on non-payment of salaries to doctorsÂ NEW DELHI: In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances, the Supreme Court said on Friday taking serious...