With nearly 400 more deaths, Spain becomes no 3 in Covid-19 toll

MADRID: Spain on Sunday reported 394 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the national total to 1,720 and propelling it beyond Iran to the third in the list of most fatalities. The county had reported 324 new deaths on Saturday.

Only Italy (4,825) and China (3,144) have reported more deaths. Iran (1,556) has now fallen to fourth place. Over 3,600 new cases have also been confirmed in Spain, taking the total number to 28,572 – though 2,575 of these have recovered, the BBC reported.

Casewise, Spain also ranks third globally, behind China (81,394) and Italy (53,578), as per data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

