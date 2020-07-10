India Post News Paper

With over 26k fresh cases, India inches closer to 8 lakh

July 10
10:56 2020
NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest single-day spike of over 26,502 new coronavirus cases and 475 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally close to eight lakh with 21,604 deaths, Health Ministry’s data revealed on Friday.

According to the data, out of total 7,93,802 cases, 4,95,513 have recovered while 2,76,685 remain active in the country. With more Covid-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by two lakh.

The rate of recovery among the Covid-19 patients continues to increase and has touched 62.42 per cent. India, however, remains to be the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 2,83,659 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,119 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra tops the chart and remains the worst hit state, with cases reaching up to 2,30,599 and 9,667 casualties so far, of which 417 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,26,581 cases, including 1,765 deaths.

With 2,187 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital on Thursday recorded a total tally of 1,07,051 cases and 3,258 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 39,194 cases and 2,008 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (32,362), Rajasthan (22,563), Madhya Pradesh (16,341), West Bengal (25,911), Haryana (19,369), Karnataka (31,105), Andhra Pradesh (23,814), Telangana (30,946), Assam (14,032) and Bihar (13,944) cases.

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surged to over 12.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,54,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

