US pledges troops reduction, no permanent presence in IraqÂ Â WASHINGTON: The US has pledged that it would continue reducing its forces in Iraq and confirmed that it does not seek permanent military presence in the country, said a joint...

Indian farmer killed in Nepal police firing SITAMARHI (BIHAR): Amid the ongoing border dispute between India and Nepal, a Bihari farmer from Sitamarhi district was killed while two others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the Nepal...

‘Af peace unsustainable unless Pak shuts down sanctuaries to Taliban’ NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The US-Taliban deal is unsustainable unless Pakistan shuts down its sanctuaries to the Taliban and all the states with stakes in the regional stability are signatories to the...

‘Wake up, Kejriwal!’ BJP uses SC observation to target Delhi CM NEW DELHI: Soon after the Supreme Court came down hard on the Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, terming it “horrendous, horrific and pathetic”,...

UK warns China in latest report on HK LONDON: In the latest six monthly report on Hong Kong, submitted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to the Parliament, the UK has directly warned China not to interfere in...

With spike of 10K cases India 4th worst-hit, surpasses UK NEW DELHI: India on Friday became the fourth worst-affected country due to the pandemic as it added around 10,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day and surpassed the UK’s tally...

‘Airlines may give 2-year credit note for tickets cancelled during lockdown’ NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a stand on refunding by airlines on cancellation of tickets during the lockdown, and suggested that the airline...

Delhi Covid situation ‘horrendous, horrific, pathetic’: SC slams AAP govt NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Delhi government on news reports showing deplorable condition of medical wards in Delhi, where dead bodies were not only in wards,...

In war, you don’t make soldiers unhappy, says SC on non-payment of salaries to doctorsÂ NEW DELHI: In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances, the Supreme Court said on Friday taking serious...

SC seeks response of Centre, states on treatment of Covid patients, handling of bodiesÂ NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday termed as “horrific” the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies of the dead being stacked next to COVID-19 patients, and sought responses...

Pak forces flee posts as Baloch protestors pelt stones NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistani border forces fled from their check posts as violent protests erupted in Brabchah area of Balochistan. Reports from Balochistan said thousands of protestors pelted stones at Pakistani...

Govt mocks Imran’s offer, says India’s stimulus package as big as Pak GDP NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday derided Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan after he offered financial aid to India, claiming that Indians would not be able to survive for more...

J&K Lt Guv hands over Rs 20L ex-gratia to Ajay Bharti’s family SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, G.C. Murmu, on Thursday handed over an ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of Sarpanch Ajay Bharti, who was killed...

Railways creates history, successfully runs double stack container trains in electrified territory NEW DELHI: After conducting the successful trial run of double-decker freight trains on the newly-built Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district in December last year, the...

Pune man gets Rs 19K earbuds instead of Rs 300 lotion ordered online PUNE: A man in Pune has earned the envy of social media users after he revealed that Amazon India sent him Bose earbuds costing Rs 19,000 when he ordered a...

Bengal Guv expresses anguish over video showing disposal of bodies KOLKATA: After a video of civic workers insensitively handling dead bodies went viral, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed anguish and sought urgent update from the state government...

Assam oil well fire: OIL loses 467 MT crude oil due to blockades by local bodies GUWAHATI: The state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) lost 467 MT of crude oil production from 59 producing wells due to blockades by the local people and various students’ organizations in...

Israeli varsity says new findings may lead to COVID vaccine JERUSALEM: Israeli researchers have identified coronavirus molecules that may lead to the development of a vaccine against the virus, Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said. In a study published...

97-year-old’s recovery from corona brings cheer in Taj city AGRA: Nine new cases of COVID-19 took Agra’s tally to 1,008 on Friday. But it was the recovery of a nonagenarian that has brought cheer to all in the city....