With spike of 55,342 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 71,75,881

October 13
14:35 2020
NEW DELHI: With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

It is important to note that the rise in COVID-19 cases has been on the decline on a daily basis in the country, while under 70 thousand cases were reported yesterday, the rise today has stayed below 60-thousand.
Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,38,729 active cases, and 62,27,296 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 706 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,09,856 in the country. With 2,12,905 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,81,896 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,514 died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,15,795 active cases; while 5,92,084 people have recovered, 10,036 succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh has 43,983 active and over seven lakh cured cases, besides 6,256 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 43,747 active cases, with 6,07,203 recoveries, alongside 10,314 fatalities. Delhi’s count of active cases is at 20,535, while over 2.8 lakh patients have recovered, besides 5,809 dying by COVID.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Monday. This includes 10,73,014 samples tested on October 12. The MoHFW said that the trend of declining average daily cases is being witnessed over the past five weeks.

“After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below the 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since,” the MoHFW said. (ANI)

