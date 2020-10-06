India Post News Paper

With spike of 61,267 cases, India’s COVID-19 count reaches 66,85,083

October 06
10:24 2020
NEW DELHI: With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases.
With 884 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,52,721 active cases, 11,62,585 cured and discharged cases and 38,347 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,15,496 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,22,846 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,370 lives so far. Kerala, with 84,958 active cases, is also severely affected, however, 1,49,111 patients have been cured in the State and 859 people have died due to COVID-19. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 51,060 active cases while 6,66,433 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,019 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.

As many as 2,63,938 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,542 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 23,080 active cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested up to October 5 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 10,89,403 samples were tested on Monday. (ANI)

