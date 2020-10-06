With spike of 61,267 cases, India’s COVID-19 count reaches 66,85,083 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health...

BJP’s opponents trying to lay foundation for caste, communal riots with international funding: Yogi Adityanath LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the BJP’s political opponents of attempting to conspire against it by “trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal...

Piyush Goyal holds discussions with top leadership of coal and power sector NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with the top leaders of the coal and power sector to ensure consolidation of the coal business of Railways...

MEA calls UN official’s remark on violence against women in India as ‘unwarranted and unnecessary’ NEW DELHI: India on Monday termed the UN Resident Coordinator’s statement regarding recent cases of violence against women as “unwarranted.” The Ministry of External Affairs criticized United Nations official for...

India sees China digging in for winter in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief New Delhi: India sees China digging in for the winter along the disputed border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday. The...

China can’t get better of us in any conflict scenario: IAF Chief New Delhi: China can never get the better of us in any conflict scenario, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Monday. He also said that...

Saudi asks citizens to boycott Turkey, Israel asks NATO to rein in Erdogan NEW DELHI/TEL AVIV: Saudi Arabia has asked its citizens to boycott everything Turkish after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Arab countries of destabilising the region. Israel, which generally avoids...

4,000 Sharjah students paid eco-friendly tribute to Gandhi SHARJAH: In an eco-friendly tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, more than 4,000 students of Sharjah Indian School made his iconic round-framed glasses with recycled paper, used...

Priti Patel attacks ‘lefty lawyers’, human rights ‘do-gooders’ LONDON: In a speech to the ruling Conservative Party’s virtual conference, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel attacked human rights “do-gooders” and “lefty lawyers”, claiming they were united with people-smuggling gangs...

Best 1st half for Nifty in the last decade NEW DELHI: The first half of financial year 2021, April-September, has turned out to be the best first half for Nifty in the last decade, aided by low base post...

Modi govt puppet in hands of corporates: Rahul MOGA PUNJAB: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kicked off a three-day ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab with a vow to fight the ‘black’ farm laws and save the...

IT stocks surge as US judge blocks H-1B visa ban MUMBAI: IT stocks witnessed a rally on Monday on the back of a recent order by a US federal judge blocking the enforcement of a temporary visa ban by President...

Abdullah Abdullah set to visit India to muster support for Afghan peace process KABUL: The top Afghan negotiator in peace talks with the Taliban, Abdullah Abdullah, is slated to visit New Delhi later this week to muster support for the Afghan peace process...

PM Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) summit scheduled to take place on Monday evening. “Looking forward to address...

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) strongly condemned the previous day’s car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistan’s province of Nangarhar. “The secretary-general...

Locals oppose China’s plan to shift embassy in London due to Uyghur issue LONDON: China’s decision to move its British embassy from London upmarket West end to the less glitzy East did not go well with the locals in the area. The new...

IPL 13: Incredible how Dhoni, Fleming always trust their players, says Watson DUBAI: After playing an unbeaten knock of 83 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) opening batsman Shane Watson thanked skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming...

Farm Laws: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab till October 8 AMRITSAR: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab against recently enacted farm laws till October 8. The protests were scheduled to end on October...

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson enjoy pumpkin party with daughter True WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are helping daughter True get into the Halloween spirit. The 36-year-old Kardashian posted Instagram photos from a fall-themed family party,...