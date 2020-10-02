India Post News Paper

With spike of 81,484 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

With spike of 81,484 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069
October 02
10:38 2020
NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Friday. 

The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,59,440 active cases, 11,04,426 cured and discharged cases and 37,056 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,10,431 active cases is the next on the list. While 4,92,412 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,994 lives so far. Kerala with 72,418 active cases is also severely affected, however, 1,31,052 patients have been cured in the State, while 771 deaths have occurred due to it.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to October 1. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

