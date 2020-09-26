With spike of 85,362 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths...

Rohtang highway tunnel to prove blessing for T-90 tanks too MANALI: One of the world’s most challenging and a marvel of engineering motorways — the Rohtang Pass highway tunnel — in the Himalayas is strategic as it will bring the...

Norwegian university supplying advanced Covid test kits to India NEW DELHI: A highly sensitive COVID-19 test kits, developed by researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), relies on magnetic nanoparticles to extract viral RNA, have been...

‘Left unchecked, Pak will grow into a threat to international peace’ NEW DELHI: India slammed Pakistan at the UNHRC in Geneva, terming it “a failed state” with no regard for values and culture of democracy. India in its right to reply...

Delhi riots: Involvement of ISI, Khalistan supporters surfaces in charge sheet NEW DELHI: Names of three supporters of Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist movement, and Pakistan intelligence agency ISI have cropped up in a disclosure statement of an accused in the...

Traffic flow disrupted as farmers reach Delhi’s Chilla border NEW DELHI: Normal traffic was thrown out of gear at the Chilla border in east Delhi on Friday as a group of farmers reached there on their tractor-trolleys in a...

The Effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Student Learning Anika Khurana The Coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19, has revolutionized the educational system and its delivery to students across the world. The airborne disease transmits deadly droplets through close contact between...

LPU ranked among Top-Six Universities of India Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been ranked at 6th position among top 50 private universities of the country, a...

Farmers burnt an effigy of PM Narendra Modi and set ablaze copies of three agri-ordinances Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: On the warpath against anti-farmers three agri-ordinances, activists of various farmersâ€™ bodies burnt effigy of PM Narendra Modi and...

Top 6 Remote Desktop Apps For Android Faced with the new realities of working from home, chaotic virtual online classes of kids and lack of physical contact with friends, family and even business partners, it is significant...

India, Australia two-day naval exercise in Indian Ocean concludes NEW DELHI: Royal Australian Navy and Indian Navy warships completed two-day (23 and 24 September 2020) Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the east Indian Ocean region. The exercise aimed at enhancing...

IPL 13: Kohli puts hand up, says couple of important chances went down DUBAI: Having started the season with a win, Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t have a good outing against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday as they lost by 97 runs at the...

‘PM Modi is my son’: says Shaheen Bagh’s ‘Bilkis Dadi’ named in TIME’s most influential people NEW DELHI: Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who earned the moniker “Dadi of Shaheen Bagh” during the long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital has now...

India, China decided to have next meeting of Senior Commanders at the earliest: MEA NEW DELHI: India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday on the India-China...

US: Second night of protests in Louisville amid city’s night-time curfew KENTUCKY: A few hundred people gathered around a Louisville church in Kentucky on Thursday on the second night of protests after a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers...

With spike of 86,052 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 58-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of...

Biden vows to address Indian-Americans’ concerns on H-1B WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to address the Indian-American community’s concerns related to the H-1B work visa, which President Donald Trump’s administration has temporarily suspended, the media...

Jaishankar, G4 FMs decry attempts to derail UNSC reformÂ UNITED NATIONS: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the foreign ministers of Brazil, Germany and Japan, whose countries make up the G4, decried on Wednesday the attempts to derail...

Missouri Governor tests Covid-19 positive WASHINGTON: Mike Parson, Governor of the US state of Missouri, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced. The 65-year-old is the second US governor to have tested positive...