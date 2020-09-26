India Post News Paper

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark
September 26
10:05 2020
NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.
As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu 46,386. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 25 is 7,02,69,975. The number of samples tested on September 25 is 13,41,535. (ANI)

