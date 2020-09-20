India Post News Paper

With spike of 92,605 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark

September 20
10:02 2020
NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry said.
As far as active cases of coronavirus are concerned, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases, Karnataka 1,01,148, Andhra Pradesh 84,423, Uttar Pradesh 67,825 and Tamil Nadu 46,506.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to September 19 for COVID-19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

