With ZEE5 Global’s latest releases, Ellam Sheriyakum and Aaha, here are thought-provoking Malayalam movies you must watch

Known for its humanistic scripts, diverse roles and thought-provoking approach to filmmaking, Malayalam cinema has created a new wave in the OTT streaming services since the pandemic. Expanding its regional library with meaningful content on India’s 73rd Republic Day, ZEE5 Global premiered Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan starrer Ellam Sheriyakum and Aaha, starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Santhy Balachandran, on 26th January.

Helmed by ace director Jibu Jacob, Ellam Sheriyakum is a war of genres – romance, a political thriller, and family drama – all rolled into one. While the film’s plot focuses on interfaith marriage and differing political views, it phenomenally makes the political satire non-ideological, with a balanced outlook on family. This film is the fourth directorial release of Jibu Jacob. His previous three films – Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbo and Vattamesha Sammelanam, were also family dramas built against the backdrop of politics.

Meanwhile, Aaha directed by Bibin Paul Samuel is a sports drama, serving as a social commentary on caste divide, social segregation and hostility towards migrants in the Malayalee community. Based on the well-known tug-of-war team, ‘Aaha Neeloor’ from Kottayam, the film sees Indrajith Sukumaran in a tragic and intriguing role. With a strong musical presence composed by Sayanora Philips, the film is also a celebration of relationships.

If you’re keen to watch meaningful and powerful content, these two films should be your top picks along with these Malayalam titles on ZEE5 Global:

Title: Ellam Sheriyakum

Director: Jibu Jacob

Cast: Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan, Siddique

Synopsis: Ansi, the daughter of a politician, marries Vineeth, a political worker. What happens when Vineeth makes a smart political move that could threaten his relationship with his father-in-law?

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Title: Aaha

Director: Bibin Paul Samuel

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Santhy Balachandran and Amit Chakkalackal.

Synopsis: Aaha revolves around the sports tug of war (Vatanvali) and a very popular team in the ‘80’s and 90’s Aaha Neelor. The sports drama is additionally a commentary on the lives of common people in Kerala and the day to day struggles faced by them.

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Title: Operation Java

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Cast: Balu Varghese, Lukman Lukku, Irshad

Synopsis: A gripping tale of two young men who join hands with the cybercrime department to unearth a piracy case.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Title: And the Oscar Award Goes To

Director: Saleem Ahamed

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Anu Sitara, Sreenivasan, Siddique, Salim Kumar

Synopsis: And The Oscar Goes To is a 2019 Malayalam drama movie starring Tovino Thomas, Anu Sithara, Vijayaraghavan and Salim Kumar. The story revolves around Isaak Ebrahim, a passionate and struggling Indian filmmaker who produces and directs his first movie that gets officially selected for the Oscars. Once nominated, Isaak knows about the hurdles and the unfriendly situations that can shatter his dream of winning the Oscar. Can Isaak overcome the challenges and make it big? Will Isaak’s first venture win him the prestigious award?

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Title: Chathur Mukham

Director: Ranjeet Kamala Sankar, Salil Menon

Cast: Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Alencier Lay Lopez

Synopsis: When mysterious events start taking place after her new phone arrives, Thejaswini, a social media addict, seeks the help of Clement, a science enthusiast, to uncover the reason behind these occurrences.

Title: Moothon

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhullipala

Synopsis: Moothon is a 2019 Malayalam action thriller movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Melissa Raju Thomas. The story revolves around Mulla, a 14-year-old orphan, who travels to Mumbai searching for his elder brother Akbar. As the search intensifies in Kamathipura and the city’s nooks and corners, Mulla witnesses the dark underbelly that leaves a deep scar on the child.

IMDb Rating: 7.5

