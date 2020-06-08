India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Withdraw cash at ATMs using your smartphone soon in India

Withdraw cash at ATMs using your smartphone soon in India
June 08
17:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Soon, you may be able to withdraw cash from an ATM without touching any part of the machine. AGS Transact Technologies, a provider of cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology, on Monday said it has successfully developed and tested a touchless ATM solution in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The â€˜contactless’ solution, currently under demo at interested banks, enables a customer to perform all the steps required to withdraw cash from an ATM using the mobile app itself. The customer simply has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and follow the directions on their respective bank’s mobile application. This includes entering the amount and mPIN required to dispense the cash from the ATM machine.

According to the company, the QR code feature makes cash withdrawals quicker and more secure and negates the chances of compromising the ATM Pin or card skimming. “The new Touchless ATM solution is an extension of the flagship QR Cash solution which ensures the safety of the users and will provide a seamless cash withdrawal experience with enhanced security,” said Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman and MD, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

With minimum investment, the banks can enable this solution for their ATM networks by upgrading the existing software. AGSTTL has so far installed, maintained and managed a network of over 72,000 ATMs across the country and also provides customized solutions to leading banks.

The company earlier introduced UPI-QR based Cash withdrawal solution in partnership with Bank of India. This is how the solution works. Open the Bank mobile application on your smartphone and select QR Cash Withdrawal. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw on the mobile app and scan the QR code on the ATM screen.

Next, confirm the amount by clicking on â€˜proceed’ in the app and enter the mPin to authenticate the transaction. Now collect the cash and receipt and you are done. “The seamless, cardless and touchless withdrawal method is designed to provide easy transaction flow, without the need to touch the ATM screen or enter the pin,” said Mahesh Patel, President and Group Chief Technology Officer, AGS Transact Technologies.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US demands Prince Andrew be handed over Epstein ... - https://t.co/Gndv87bRO1 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/oJTQkJjH2g
    h J R

    - June 8, 2020, 11:57 am

    Withdraw cash at ATMs using your smartphone soon in ... - https://t.co/KLxtsT43GU Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Lc2xx1cERX
    h J R

    - June 8, 2020, 11:54 am

    Trudeau govt aid to Indian students cause resentment in Canada - https://t.co/zpVJNqpwGZ Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/zeuV9DWKif
    h J R

    - June 8, 2020, 11:52 am

    US FDA grants orphan drug status to #Lupin drug - https://t.co/wXVbajTN5A Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rLAZo1BqVk
    h J R

    - June 8, 2020, 11:48 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.