‘Without you I am nothing,’ pens Shehnaaz Gill’s brother in birthday post
January 27
12:08 2022
MUMBAI: On actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill‘s 28th birthday on Thursday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha shared a beautiful post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehbaz posted a video featuring lots of fun moments from the time he spent inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house with his sister.
In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday my sister. without u i can proudly say that i am nothing. Love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill.”

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments. “U r amazing brother!! Love this brother-sister bond!! #hbdshehnaazgill,” a social media user wrote.

“@badeshashehbaz sabh #sidnaaz ke tarf se sana ko wish karna,” another added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her recent song collaboration — ‘Boring Day’, with music producer Yashraj Mukhate was widely appreciated by fans.

Shehnaaz will also be paying a tribute to her late close friend Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. (ANI) 

