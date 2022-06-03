India Post News Paper

Woman loses Rs 10L diamond bracelet at Delhi airport, cops find it on conveyor belt

June 03
15:49 2022
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police were able to find a missing diamond bracelet worth approximately Rs 10 lakh of a woman who lost it after landing at the Delhi Airport.

According to a police official, a passenger namely Sakshi Lohani of GK-2, New Delhi had landed from Kolkata to IGI Airport Delhi by Vistara flight on May 30.

“However on the next day, i.e., June 1, she noticed that her diamond bracelet was missing from her wrist. The passenger approached the Police Station IGI Airport immediately and requested to trace her bracelet,” the official said.

The police staff scanned several CCTV footages of relevant place which indicated that diamond bracelet might have fell down on conveyor belt while the passenger was lifting her luggage at T3 terminal of IGI Airport.

“The traced bracelet was handed over to the passenger,” the official added.

 

Tags
10L diamond braceletAirport PoliceInternational Air Transport AssociationTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
