Women artists create beautiful sand sculpture on International Women’s Day 2022
PURI: Commemorating International Women’s Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.
Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik gave a shoutout to the women artists for their artwork.
“#InternationalWomensDay #IWD My students created SandArt on International woman’s day at puri beach in Odisha. #IWD2022 @unwomenindia,” he wrote.
For the unversed, March 8 which is celebrated as International Women’s Day every year, is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (ANI)
