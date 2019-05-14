Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Women security biggest casualty under BJP: Cong

Women security biggest casualty under BJP: Cong
May 14
16:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said women security has been the “biggest casualty” under the BJP as it accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh of being insensitive towards women.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said both the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister have been busy campaigning and do not have the time to address the challenge of women security as they have “failed” to provide justice to the Hapur rape victim.

The woman was “sold” for Rs 10,000 and allegedly raped by many men. She had set herself on fire after Uttar Pradesh Police officials allegedly refused to register her complaint.

The woman is now admitted to a Ghaziabad hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries.

Shergill said Prime Minister Modi should visit the rape victim in hospital and explain to her why there was laxity in providing justice to her despite several complaints made by her, including that to the chief minister’s helpline.

“Women security has become the biggest casualty under the BJP. The Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had been insensitive towards women security,” he told reporters while attacking Modi and Yogi government for the failure to help even register an FIR on the Hapur rape victim’s complaint.

“Will the women BJP ministers, who are otherwise very active on social media, now question why justice was not provided to the Hapur rape victim,” he asked.

Shergill alleged that either the BJP is lax in giving justice to rape victims or its own people are found involved in such crimes as he cited Unnao and Kathua rape incidents. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.