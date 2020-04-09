Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Women to get free sanitary napkins in Lucknow

April 09
11:24 2020
LUCKNOW: In a much-awaited decision, the Lucknow district administration has decided to provide free sanitary napkins, soaps and hand sanitizers to women at their homes. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that free sanitary napkins, soaps and sanitizers will be made available to women through six ‘Sakhi’ vans.

The district magistrate said, “We learnt that during lockdown, women and girls in some areas could not get sanitary napkins. We have prepared a route chart of those areas. The vans will reach there and provide them with free napkins, soaps and sanitizers.”

He said women who want to avail these essential items can call on a helpline number.

Most online shopping portals that are functioning during the lockdown period, have been refusing to deliver items that are ‘non-essential’. Their list of essentials includes only flour, pulses, rice, salt and cooking oil. Items like sanitary napkins, toothpastes, shampoos are not on their list. Most of these items have already flown off shelves of smaller grocery stores.

