Women WC Qualifier: Bangladesh clinch thriller against Pak; Thailand beat Zimbabwe

Women WC Qualifier: Bangladesh clinch thriller against Pak; Thailand beat Zimbabwe
November 22
10:11 2021
HARARE: Bangladesh and Thailand got their first points on board on the opening day of the ICC women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Harare.

While Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by three wickets, Thailand got over the line against Zimbabwe by eight runs on Sunday.
After putting Pakistan in to bat first in Harare, Bangladesh had them on the ropes early on. Pakistan only managed to get 20 runs in the Powerplay and eventually scored 201 in 50 overs.

The runs were hard to come by for Pakistan with the bowlers keeping it tight even after fielding restrictions were lifted. During the chase when Bangladesh needed 89 runs in the last 10 overs, Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni finally started to find the boundaries.

Ahmed found the ropes twice in the 44th over against Diana Baig while Ritu Moni smashed Sana for three consecutive fours. Ahmed got to her fifty in the final over with Salma Khatun keeping her company with an unbeaten 11-ball 16 as Bangladesh clinched the thriller with two balls to spare.

On the other hand, Thailand opted to bat first in the second match of ICC women’s World Cup qualifier of the day in Harare against hosts Zimbabwe.

Thailand scored 247 in the 50 overs and then restricted Zimbabwe to 239. (ANI) 

#sportsBangladesh Women Cricket TeamBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaICCICC women's World Cup QualifiersPakistan Women Cricket TeamT20 WCT20 World CupWomen T20 World CupWomen WC Qualifier
