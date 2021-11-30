India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Women’s empowerment in UAE highlighted by its envoy

Women’s empowerment in UAE highlighted by its envoy
November 30
20:25 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna stressed the importance of Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment while speaking with a group of women facilitated by Sanchita Mitra, National Coordinator for SEWA Bharat.

In the virtual meeting, the Ambassador said that the UAE is one of the most progressive societies when it comes to gender equality and women’s economic empowerment, and the UAE constitution guarantees equal rights to all of its citizens and Emirati women.
“UAE’s achievement is perhaps best typified in the evolution and growing prominence of Emirati women as contributors and partners in the remarkable nation-building process,” he said.

“Over the last few years, the government of the UAE has made gender equality and women’s economic empowerment a top policy priority. In 2019, under the leadership of the UAE’s Gender Balance Council, the country introduced historic reforms to enhance women’s economic empowerment,” he added.

The United Arab Emirates became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to introduce paid parental leave for employees in the private sector.

Further, the Ambassador mentioned that the UAE is one of the region’s best-performing countries having closed the overall gender gap by 66%. Over 77% of Emirati women enrol in higher education after secondary school and make up 70% of all university graduates in the UAE.

“In 2020, the UAE ranked 18 out of 189 countries in women’s empowerment according to the 2020 Human Development Report commissioned by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP),” he said.

Earlier, the UAE had the highest number of women on Forbes 100 Most powerful Arab Businesswomen with 23 Emirati women on the list. Today 15% of board-level positions nationwide are occupied by Emirati women.

The UAE also leads measures of female empowerment within its diplomatic service. Including high-profile female ambassadors in major embassies such as the UN Mission in New York, France, Germany, Finland, among others. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Ahmed AlbannaAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIWomen's empowerment in UAE
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.