Women’s virtual meet on March 7
Neela Pandya
WASHINGTON DC: Hindu Women’s Network (HWN) has scheduled a Virtual Conference to celebrate International Woman’s Day, on March 7, 2021.
The Theme of this Conference is “The Hindu Woman: Inspiration Through Action.”
HWN is a project of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA). The Hindu woman plays a significant role in being the torchbearer of Hindu samskaras and inspiring others to sustain our culture and traditions. It seeks to motivate every woman to achieve this ideal, to strengthen her own family and society and enable all women to reach their full potential.
In this conference, some motivating women will be sharing their journey to inspire you all to forge ahead in your own part of the world. HWN invites all those interested to attend this Virtual Conference on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM