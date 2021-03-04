Indian Consul General Amit Kumar Meets Indian Media Ramesh Soparawla CHICAGO: Indian Consul General in Chicago, Amit Kumar hosted a good interactive meet with Indian Media on Thursday, February 25 2021 at his office in Indian Consulate, Chicago...

LA County Combats Hunger in Pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service EMS Briefing on Feb 25 gave detailed information on food insecurity in LA County and the County’s multi-pronged response, including CalFresh (the new name...

Cook County Board passes ordinance to bring transparency to TIF spending Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The Cook County Board of Commissioners has enacted an ordinance that would increase disclosure in an area where it is long overdue—Tax Increment Financing districts, said the...

Hyderabad Muslim community Meet Graced by Telangana Minister & Chicago Iftekhar Shareef A.Q. Siddiqui HYDERABAD: Chicago land’s famous cancer specialist, philanthropist and social activist, Dr. Tajamul Hussain was invited by Media Plus Foundation, Hyderabad for a lecture program on “Indian Muslim and...

Women’s virtual meet on March 7 Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: Hindu Women’s Network (HWN) has scheduled a Virtual Conference to celebrate International Woman’s Day, on March 7, 2021. The Theme of this Conference is “The Hindu...

20,000+ free internship through AICTE’s online internship portal India Post News Service MUMBAI: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and CISCO, in association with NASSCOM FutureSkills PRIME, has launched the first of its kind ‘Virtual Internship’ program....

Indo-Pak Cease fire Agreement for Kashmir borders welcomed Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Members of Indian community at large including a non profit organization .the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has welcomed the announcement that India and Pakistan have forged a...

On the record with Governor Gavin Newsom: A shot in the arm against COVID-19 Governor Gavin Newsom After one of the most challenging years of our lives, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel—the COVID-19 vaccines are here, and my administration is...

Pandemic Fallout Global Famine on the Horizon Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Ethnic Media Services partnered with the United Nations World Food Program for a special briefing on the looming famine on Feb 26. Speakers discussed...

Every infant matters – Payal’s story India Post News Service Payal weighed only 1.1 kilograms (2.4 pounds) when she was born. Her mother, severely malnourished and anemic, went into premature labor 2 months ahead of her...

Role of Masurashram in Shuddhi Movement in Goa Amar Bhujbal Portuguese invaded Goa in 1510. After the invasion, thousands of local Hindus faced religious persecution; many were forcefully converted to Christianity. Some 160 temples were destroyed in the...

PSL 6: Three more players test positive for Covid-19 KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that three more players from two different franchises in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) have tested positive for Covid-19. PCB...

US welcomes steps to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (local time) welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent...

Centre raids pro-farmers: Rahul Gandhi on IT raids at Taapsee-Anurag NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Centre over the IT raids at properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, saying...

#SelfiewithSeatBelt campaign promotes responsible driving, importance of seatbelts HYDERABAD: Social media provides a platform not just for entertainment but also for raising awareness, and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport (IFAT) has got the attention of many netizens...

Meghan Markle claims royal family is ‘perpetuating falsehoods about us’ WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle did not hold back her feelings toward Buckingham Palace and claimed that the royal family is “perpetuating falsehoods” about them in a new teaser for American talk...

SAG Awards 2021 to be hour-long, pre-taped WASHINGTON: This year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are going to a bit different as the ceremony has undergone major changes owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the recent...

Canada thanks India for sending 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines OTTAWA: Canada on Wednesday (local time) thanked India for sending coronavirus vaccines, of which 500,000 doses reached on March 4, a week after the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved. Anita Anand,...

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Visitors win toss, opt to bat first AHMEDABAD: England won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth and final Test against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The hosts made one...