India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Women’s virtual meet on March 7

Women’s virtual meet on March 7
March 04
12:34 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON DC: Hindu Women’s Network (HWN) has scheduled a Virtual Conference to celebrate International Woman’s Day, on March 7, 2021.

The Theme of this Conference is “The Hindu Woman: Inspiration Through Action.” 

HWN is a project of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA). The Hindu woman plays a significant role in being the torchbearer of Hindu samskaras and inspiring others to sustain our culture and traditions. It seeks to motivate every woman to achieve this ideal, to strengthen her own family and society and enable all women to reach their full potential.

In this conference, some motivating women will be sharing their journey to inspire you all to forge ahead in your own part of the world. HWN invites all those interested to attend this Virtual Conference  on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar Meets Indian Media - https://t.co/oyOybtLU95 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianConsulGeneralAmitKumar #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:28 am

LA County Combats Hunger in Pandemic - https://t.co/ZCDISPP1sK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:11 am

Cook County Board passes ... - https://t.co/dr8V0tfna5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BrokerServices #CheapHomesInUSA #CookCountyTreasurercom #FindNewHome #FirstInstallmentCookCountyPropertyTaxBills #HomeNewSales #HousePurchase #RealEstate #RealEstateServices
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:09 am

Hyderabad Muslim community Meet Graced by Telangana Minister & Chicago Iftekhar Shareef - https://t.co/mM2vR6aHyA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #HyderabadMuslimCommunity #IftekharShareef #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:07 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.