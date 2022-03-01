India Post News Paper

Women’s WC: Mandhana, Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar shine as India defeat West Indies in warm-up fixture

March 01
11:30 2022
RANGIORA: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Pooja Vastrakar were the standout performers as India defeated West Indies by 81 runs in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the upcoming 50-over World Cup here at the Rangiora Oval on Tuesday.

Chasing 259, West Indies got off to a bad start as the side lost opening batter Deandra Dottin (1) in the fourth over bowled by Meghna Singh. Aaliyah Alleyne (12) and Stafanie Taylor (8) were then sent back to the pavilion by Pooja Vastrakar and Windies were reduced to 43/3 in the 17th over.
Hayley Matthews (44) and Shemaine Campbelle (63) revived the Windies innings as the duo put on 69 runs for the fifth wicket, however, this stand came to an end in the 38th over as Meghna Singh dismissed Matthews, reducing Windies to 122/5.

West Indies then was not able to recover as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, India registered an 81-run win.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma played knocks of 66 and 51 as India posted 258 runs on the board. Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj also chipped in with knocks of 42 and 30.

For West Indies, Hayley Matthews, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Karishma Ramharack returned with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 258 all out (Smriti Mandhana 66, Deepti Sharma 51; Cherry-Ann Fraser 2-24); West Indies 177/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 63, Hayley Matthews 44; Pooja Vastrakar 3-21). (ANI)

Tags
#sportsBCCIDeepti SharmaICCICC Women's World CupIND W vs WI WIPLPooja VastrakarSmriti MandhanaT20 World CupWomen's World CupWomens Cricket
