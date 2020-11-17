‘Wonder Girl’ DC series in the development stage at CW WASHINGTON: A new ‘Wonder Girl’ series based on the DC characters is being created by Joelle Jones at the CW. According to Variety, Greg Berlanti will be serving as the executive...

China-Pakistan CPEC project has long road ahead as Beijing puts hold on projects PESHAWAR: The COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing political unrest and foreign debt limits have resulted in a slowing of Chinese investments in Pakistan as Beijing has put a hold on projects that...

Trump must make coordinated COVID-19 vaccine plan or ‘more people may die’: Biden WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (local time) asked President Donald Trump-led administration to make co-ordinated plans for nationwide coronavirus vaccination or more people will die due to the...

12th BRICS Summit to be held virtually today MOSCOW: The 12th edition of BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme of ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’, will be held virtually on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra...

Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record ‘moderate’ AQI NEW DELHI: Air pollution levels in the national capital significantly improved on Tuesday with several parts of the city reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘satisfactory’ category, while some...

India reports 29,164 new COVID-19 cases NEW DELHI: India continued to show a downward trend of daily new coronavirus cases as only 29,164 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according...

US remains top choice for Indian students for higher education NEW DELHI: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, around 2,00,000 Indian students chose the US as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year. As per the Open Doors...

Delhi to have colder days, temperature to fall by 3-4 degrees NEW DELHI: The temperature in the national capital would start falling from Monday under the impact of the western disturbances, the India Meteorological Department said, and the fall is expected by...

Don’t abandon masks, social distancing after getting vaccine: Fauci WASHINGTON: America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has urged citizens not to abandon masks and social distancing even after a vaccine against the novel coronavirus was available to all. He...

Vaccinating 130Cr people with injectable Covaxin a challenge: Bharat Biotech HYDERABAD: Even as India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is entering its third phase of human trials, Bharat Biotech on Monday raised the logistical query on “how to vaccinate 1.3...

PM urges people to support local economy, asks seers to spread message of ‘vocal for local’ JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon people to continue to support the local economy like they did on Diwali and urged seers to also spread the message...

India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than daily fresh infections for 44 days in a rowÂ NEW DELHI: India’s trend of registering daily COVID-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against...

India has kept spotlight on cross-border terror: JaishankarÂ HYDERABAD: Relentless efforts by India helped in keeping the spotlight on cross-border terrorism it faced and the world was gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terror, External Affairs...

SpaceX rocket with 4 astronauts heads to space station WASHINGTON: A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts has been successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking the take off of NASA’s first operational flight to the International...

Jammu Srinagar highway closed for traffic SRINAGAR: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to shooting stones triggered by rains at Ramban, which is 150 kilomtetres from Jammu,” officials said. During the last...

Post Diwali, India records lowest Covid cases since mid-July NEW DELHI: In a big relief to the people, India witnessed 30,548 new Covid-19 cases post Diwali on Monday, which is the lowest reported since the mid of July. The deaths...

US cases cross 11 million, with 1 million cases in last week alone NEW YORK: The United States is now home to more than 11 million coronavirus cases, with the latest one million cases coming at breakneck speed in the last week alone,...

Rapid Covid test accuracy may be lower than thought: Study LONDON: The accuracy of a rapid finger-prick antibody test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 infection, may be considerably lower than previously suggested, say researchers. The results, published in...

Zee Studios announce new film ‘Om – The Battle Within’ on Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday NEW DELHI: Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled ‘Om – The Battle...