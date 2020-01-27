Wondering How to Calm Yourself ?

Whether you have lost money at an ​online casino​ or you just had a horrible day getting yelled at by your boss. The best thing you can do is to calm down, this will not only help you by feeling better but will improve your health.

And it will defend you against all the bad decisions you make when you are feeling stressed or angry. So we can all agree that it’s better to be in a calm state, let’s take a closer look at how this can be achieved.

Control Your Breathing

The first thing you can do is ​just breathe​. This might seem like a stupid thing to suggest but its much more important than you think. Just take a little break and breathe. This is the basis for most of the old meditation techniques, as well as the more modern versions of mindfulness.

Control Your Thoughts

Is this really something that you want you to give power over your life? Admit to yourself that you are mad and think about the reasons why this might be so. For the most part, this is enough to gain some control. If not, you must decide if your negative emotions are something you want to linger or if you need some way to handle them. Healthline has a great summary of this kind of work.​

Physical Activity

This one is probably the least favorite for many people, but there is a reason why everyone who works out is so incredibly smug about it. There are a million health benefits to working out,​ including tons of psychological ones, such as reduction of stress. So not only will you become calmer, but your body will thank you in the long run.

The most important part is to Find something that is fun.

Remember this doesn’t have to be just jogging or lifting weights, any kind of movement will work. Do something that you like doing, hint: it can even be romantic!

