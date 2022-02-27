India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Words aren’t enough to describe Alia’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Samantha Prabhu

Words aren’t enough to describe Alia’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Samantha Prabhu
February 27
13:48 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Prabhu has been bowled over by Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

After watching the film, Samantha took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Alia.
Calling ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ a “masterpiece”, Samantha wrote,”A masterpiece!! Alia, words are not enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The film was released on February 25. On the first day, it minted over Rs 10.5 cr. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAlia BhattAlia Bhatt DiwaliBerlinale DaybollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentGangubai KathiawadiGangubai Kathiawadi downloadHollywoodmoviesRanbir KapoorSamantha Prabhu
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.