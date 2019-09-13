Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Work on redevelopment of Parliament Building, Central Vista may begin by next year: Minister

September 13
16:23 2019
NEW DELHI: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday said the construction work on the government’s mega plan to redevelop the Parliament Building, Central Vista and a composite complex for various ministries may begin by next year.

The minster said this on the sidelines of an event here. This is the first official reaction by the minister on the ambitious plan of the Modi government.

Under its mega plan to redevelop the over three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi, the Modi government has floated a request for proposal for the “development or redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista.”

Asked about the site and design of the Parliament Building, Puri said these aspects are currently “under consideration”.

“As of now, the timeline is expected that by mid-October we should be able to float tender (for the design) and by next year the construction may begin”.

Earlier in his address, he spoke about the Prime Minister’s ambitious project of redeveloping the prime government complex spread from Raisina Hill to India Gate, including North Block and South Block and Parliament complex.

“The North Block and South Block and the 3.5-km Central Vista spreading from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, all of that will be redeveloped,” he said.

“And, by the time we meet in 2024 at the time of the next elections, it is expected that we will be in a new Parliament Building,” Puri said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022 will be held in a newly-developed Parliament Building, government sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that by next year, the Central Vista will be redeveloped and the common Central Secretariat will be built by 2024.

Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan are among buildings which may be razed to facilitate a common Central Secretariat for offices of various ministries, sources also said on Thursday. PTI

 

