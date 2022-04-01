India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Working with John isn’t like director-actor thing: ‘Attack’ director

Working with John isn’t like director-actor thing: ‘Attack’ director
April 01
13:15 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand has talked about working with actor-producer John Abraham, whom he knows since his first film as assistant director in the movie ‘New York’. The filmmaker says working with the action star isn’t like a director-actor thing.

Sharing about working with actor producer John, Raj Anand said: “I have known John since my first film when I was an AD in the movie ‘New York’,” since then he has seen me grow and he is the most approachable and easiest person to work with.

“What makes it really special with John is he is both actor and Producer on this film, the germ of this idea was created by us together in a room.”

The debutant director added, “Working with him isn’t like a director actor thing, it’s like we are one team. Our main point was to get amazing action scenes, shoot it at a higher scale and give audiences a new way of storytelling.” Part 1 of ‘Attack’ is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI) The stellar cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham’s Action Entertainer ‘Attack’.

It released in cinemas on Friday (April 1).

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAttackAttack art OneAttack Release DatebollywoodBollywood starsCelebritiesCOVID 19EntertainmentHollywoodJA EntertainmentJohn AbrahamLakshya Raj AnandmoviesPen StudiosPriya AbrahamSuper Soldier Movie
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.