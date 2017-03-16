Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

World Bank approves USD 210 mn for Bengal gram panchayats

March 16
03:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

World Bank approves USD 210 mn for Bengal gram panchayatsKOLKATA: The World Bank has approved a loan of USD 210 million to strengthen gram panchayats (GPs) across the state of West Bengal to better utilize the discretionary funds that are now available to them.

Following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission and fourth State Finance Commission, aggregate fund flows to these GPs, the lowest tier of rural local governments, would more than double by 2020.

The state’s support under the Institutional Strengthening of Gram Panchayat Program Phase II (ISGPP-II), will support all 3,342 GPs in the state to effectively utilize these funds that is being provided to them under the inter-governmental fiscal transfer system, the bank said in a release.

The World Bank support would strengthen local communities participation in the planning, budgeting, and financial management of projects undertaken in rural areas, where most of the poor in the state reside.

The loan has a grace period of eight years and a maturity of 15 years.

“Bringing the state closer to citizens has been an important promise of India s democracy. Effective and accountable Panchayati Raj institutions empowered with additional resources can help deliver on this promise,” Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director for India said.

Out of the 92,000 activities carried out by the GPs using ISGPP grants, 54 per cent were on transport, 23 per cent on water and sanitation, and 20 per cent on public buildings.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.