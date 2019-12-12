Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

World Bank suggests creating ‘brand northeast’

World Bank suggests creating ‘brand northeast’
December 12
16:25 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: The central government should consider creating a brand for the northeast to better leverage the potential of the region, the World Bank said. The ‘brand northeast’ should be built on elements such as healthy living, environmental sustainability, social responsibility and the service sector, a World Bank study has suggested.

“The study shows agriculture and service sectors have the greatest potential in the northeast. The relative comparative advantage of the region can be harnessed in fruits and vegetables, spices, bamboo and medical tourism,” Sanjay Kathuria, lead economist and coordinator of the World Bank, told PTI on Thursday.

Kathuria said for promoting these sectors, there is a need for better coordination among state governments of the northeast and creation of a brand for the region. “The initiative will require coordination among state governments of the region which can best be done by DoNER Ministry and the North East Council (NEC),” he said.

Kathuria said while global branding exercise could be leveraged for promoting individual products from the region, cluster promotional activities for specific sectors and value chains will further help in the efforts.

The branding campaign should also stress on the intrinsic strengths of the region, he said. The World Bank official said the objective is to create more employment opportunities, particularly for women and the poor.

“This is particularly because women comprise a high percentage of the labour force in the northeast,” he said. Kathuria also stressed on the need for improved connectivity between the northeastern states and other parts of India. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is the Citizenship (amendment) Bill 2019 a fair measure?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

SC dismisses pleas seeking review of Nov 9 Ayodhya case verdict - https://t.co/0zi5a41sl3 Get your news featured u… https://t.co/UA0zfCidQg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:22 am

RT @ANI: Supreme Court dismisses all the review petitions in Ayodhya case judgment. https://t.co/vZ2qKdk59A
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:12 am

Two-plus-two Indo-US dialogue to be held on Dec 18 in Washington: MEA - https://t.co/a4I9fLmFmw Get your news feat… https://t.co/FvpnjNo6E5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:10 am

US asks #Pakistan to ensure "full prosecution" and "expeditious trial" of Hafiz Saeed - https://t.co/4rlndSCbPx Ge… https://t.co/y6zA5Ic55l
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.