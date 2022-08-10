India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

World Biofuel Day: PM Modi to dedicate 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to nation

World Biofuel Day: PM Modi to dedicate 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to nation
August 10
15:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 2nd generation (2G) Ethanol Plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on Wednesday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country.
“This is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable,” added the press release.

The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs. 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery.

Based on state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the project will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around 3 crore litres of Ethanol annually.

Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them. The Project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

The project will have zero liquid discharge. Through the reduction in the burning of rice straw (parali), the project will contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country’s roads. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
2nd generation Ethanol PlantBJPEthanol PlantEthanol Plant in PanipatIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalWorld Biofuel DayWorld Biofuel Day 2022
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 12th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.