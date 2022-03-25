Foutain Valleyâ€™s Mile Square National Park Holi India Post News Service Indo American Social Association llc, in Partnership with UIAA, FIAA, ISKCON,COLAIAPA and Gujarati Society of Southern California, joined hands to celebrate Holi event at Mile Square...

Celebration of Holi festival in Chicago Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: For the first time a large metropolitan city in the United States, Chicago, celebrated the Indian festival of Holi, with over 2000 people in attendance, which included...

International Womenâ€™s Day celebration India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ms. Surabhi Kumar, spouse of the Consul General Amit Kumar, was the Guest of Honour at the special cultural event with the theme â€œBreak the...

World Book of Records, London; Virtual Felicitation of Dr. Manu K. Vora India Post News Service NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS: Recently, the World Book of Records, London, UK felicitated Dr. Manu K. Vora for his life-long Social Work spanning over 52 years. Specifically, for...

Mirchi App Launch on March 15th Mirchi App which was launched on March 15th at our Fremont Studios graced by the presence of Indian Consul General Dr Nagendra Prasad along with Fremont Council member Ms. Teresa...

SaveSoil Movement: Sadhguru leaves Isha Yoga Center to begin 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey from UK on 21 March India Post News Service As volunteers and Isha residents cheered, sang and applauded, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, left the Isha Yoga Center today to begin his lone motorcycle journey of 30,000...

Young Jain Saint completes 154 fasts in 187 days Jayanti Ojha CHICAGO: Young Jain Saint completes 154 fasts in 187 days â€“ people across the world join in this awe-inspiring moment. Thousands of people bowed down in honor of...

Valimai the Tamil Blockbuster is all set to hit the OTT platform ZEE5 Global on 25th March ZEE5 Global, the largest streaming platform for South Asian Content, is the undisputed winner of the Tamil OTT platform. The platform has consistently delivered fantastic films and original content across...

Historic victory of Yogi shatters myths and superstitions Parmanand Pandey Yogi Adityanath has broken many myths in the UP-Assembly elections. He has successfully cast aside the superstition that any Chief Minister who visits NOIDA would soon lose the...

Housing Counselors share resources to keep you in your home Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service COVID-19 and the related economic disruption have made an already difficult housing situation for millions of California families even harder. Many Californians have already...

How LA small businesses stay safer at work Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service During the epidemic, many small business owners throughout the US were forced to close their doors due to lack of funds and materials. EMS...

Kids and Learning Loss: How do we catch up? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The pandemic has deepened education divides for children. Amid two years of remote learning, millions of children have fallen behind expectations for reading and...

Restoration of long duration (10 years) regular (paper) tourist visas India Post News Service Chicago: The Government of India has decided to restore old valid long duration (10 years) regular (paper) tourist visas for the nationals of USA with immediate...

The most vulnerable kids: What 5-to-11-year-olds need to recover from the covid-19 pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, school and district leaders are facing a fresh set of challenges with mask mandates evaporating across...

ShowFest Social Awards 2022 ShowFest, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle membership platform, which brings South Asian Americans, the future of Bollywood Live Experiences with a modern twist, presented an exclusive event â€“ Social Awards 2022, to...

Australia imposes sanctions on Lukashenko, says Belarus supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine CANBERRA: Citing Belarus’ continuous strategic support to Russia and its military forces, Australia on Friday has placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family along with...

US, allies call on Taliban to revoke ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan WASHINGTON: Condemning the Taliban’s decision not to reopen secondary schools to Afghan girls, the United States and its allies have called on the group to revoke its decision. A joint...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India, third increase in four days NEW DELHI: The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday were once again hiked across the country after a gap of a day. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80...

Russia to open humanitarian corridor for foreign ships to leave Ukrainian ports KYIV: Russia on Friday claimed to open a humanitarian corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Ukrainian ports, said Ukraine’s local media outlet The Kyiv Independent on Friday. “The supposed...