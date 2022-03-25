World Book of Records, London; Virtual Felicitation of Dr. Manu K. Vora
India Post News Service
NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS: Recently, the World Book of Records, London, UK felicitated Dr. Manu K. Vora for his life-long Social Work spanning over 52 years. Specifically, for his leadership at the Blind Foundation for India for a Free Chakshu Daan Project for over 33 years benefiting Two Million adults and childrenin India with free eyesight checkups. In addition, he was recognized for his pioneering contribution of Free Gyan Daan Project delivering Soft Skills Program benefiting over One Million students, faculties, and professionals in India for nine years for better employability as well as serving as aMember of AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Committee.
The World Book of Records (WBR) Certificate of Commitment was presented by Dr. Diwakar Sukul, Chairman and Shri Shakti Tiwari, Secretary, WBR, London, UK.
Rev. Swami Nikhileswaranandaji, Adhyaksha, Shri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Rajkot, Gujarat was the Chief Guest at the Ceremony. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was the guest of Honors. There were nine Special Guests (Nav Ratnas) at the Ceremony including Dr. MamtaRani Agarwal, Adviser-I, AICTE; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, IAS, Chairman, Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand; Prof. Anil Kumar Agrawal, In-Charge, Training & Placement Cell, IIT (BHU), Varanasi;Prof. Paul Prabhaker, VP Emeritus, Northern Illinois University, Normal, Illinois, USA; Dr. K. G. Suresh, VC, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal; Shri Rakesh Tiwari, IFS, Under Secretary,Ministry of External Affairs, GOI; Shri Ghanasyam Soni, IRS, Joint Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, GOI; Dr. Sanjay Sharma, DIG, Group Centre, Ministry of Home, GOI; and Prof. Shobha Lal, Dean, Faculty of Education and Methodology, Jayoti Vidyapeeth Womenâ€™s University, Jaipur.
Dr. Manu Vora dedicated his WBR honor to 15 Million blind men, women, and children of India and all theFaculties across India who empower their students to become responsible citizens of India. He thanked Blind Foundation for India Board Members and donors, members of his family, and Friendswho joined virtually from India and the USA.
