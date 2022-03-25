India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

World Book of Records, London; Virtual Felicitation of Dr. Manu K. Vora

World Book of Records, London; Virtual Felicitation of Dr. Manu K. Vora
March 25
16:17 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Certificate of Commitment

Certificate of Commitment

India Post News Service

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS: Recently, the World Book of Records, London, UK felicitated Dr. Manu K. Vora for his life-long Social Work spanning over 52 years. Specifically, for his leadership at the Blind Foundation for India for a Free Chakshu Daan Project for over 33 years benefiting Two Million adults and childrenin India with free eyesight checkups. In addition, he was recognized for his pioneering contribution of Free Gyan Daan Project delivering Soft Skills Program benefiting over One Million students, faculties, and professionals in India for nine years for better employability as well as serving as aMember of AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Committee.

The World Book of Records (WBR) Certificate of Commitment was presented by Dr. Diwakar Sukul, Chairman and Shri Shakti Tiwari, Secretary, WBR, London, UK.

Rev. Swami Nikhileswaranandaji, Adhyaksha, Shri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Rajkot, Gujarat was the Chief Guest at the Ceremony. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was the guest of Honors. There were nine Special Guests (Nav Ratnas) at the Ceremony including Dr. MamtaRani Agarwal, Adviser-I, AICTE; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, IAS, Chairman, Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand; Prof. Anil Kumar Agrawal, In-Charge, Training & Placement Cell, IIT (BHU), Varanasi;Prof. Paul Prabhaker, VP Emeritus, Northern Illinois University, Normal, Illinois, USA; Dr. K. G. Suresh, VC, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal; Shri Rakesh Tiwari, IFS, Under Secretary,Ministry of External Affairs, GOI; Shri Ghanasyam Soni, IRS, Joint Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, GOI; Dr. Sanjay Sharma, DIG, Group Centre, Ministry of Home, GOI; and Prof. Shobha Lal, Dean, Faculty of Education and Methodology, Jayoti Vidyapeeth Womenâ€™s University, Jaipur.

Dr. Manu Vora dedicated his WBR honor to 15 Million blind men, women, and children of India and all theFaculties across India who empower their students to become responsible citizens of India. He thanked Blind Foundation for India Board Members and donors, members of his family, and Friendswho joined virtually from India and the USA.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaDr. Manu K. VoraFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginLondonNRIWorld Book of Records
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.