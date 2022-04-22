India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

World Earth Day 2022: Make world a happier, healthier place to live

World Earth Day 2022: Make world a happier, healthier place to live
April 22
12:03 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Each year on April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day to create awareness about the vital need to protect our planet from pollution. By taking part in activities like picking up litter and planting trees, we can make our need to protect our planet from pollution.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

What was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, as a day of environment preservation in the US has now become a global day to promote a large-scale push for clean habitats around the world.

This was first started when peace activist John Mc Connell proposed to honour the planet and the concept of peace during a UNESCO conference in San Francisco.

Earth day continues to grow as a worldwide event focused on promoting clean living and a healthy, sustainable habitat for all living beings. The day also reminds us how fragile our planet is and how it is important to save it from the global climate crisis that is worsening with each passing day.

The theme of Earth Day 2022 is to ‘Invest in our planet’, urging businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. As per Earth Day Organization, “We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”

On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, American tech giant Google also dedicated the artwork through its Doodle to raise awareness about climate change. The artwork showcases real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to showcase the impact of climate change across different regions. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Climate ChangeClimate Change ImpactEarth Day 2022Earth Day 2022 Google DoodleEarth Day 2022 UpdatesEarth Day IndiaEarth Day QuotesEarth Day SloganslifestyleWorld Earth Day 2022
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.