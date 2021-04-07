India Post News Paper

World Health Day: PM Modi reiterates commitment to support research, innovation in healthcare

April 07
10:49 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said World Health Day is a day to “reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy”. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.

#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It’s also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare,” PM Modi tweeted.
He also urged to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols.

“On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit,” he said.

PM Modi further said that the Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare.

“The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and Prime Minister Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare. India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

This year, World Health Day is around during such a time when people across the globe are putting their best effort to contain the coronavirus. (ANI) 

