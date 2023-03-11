India Post News Paper

World leaders welcome Saudi-Iran deal to resume diplomatic ties

March 11
12:41 2023
RIYADH: World leaders have welcomed the announcement that Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations which were severed in 2016. The decision to re-establish relations came following talks that took place from March 6-10 in Beijing, reports Al Arabiya.

The announcement, which was made on Friday in a joint statement with China, has been welcomed across the globe as a victory for peace and dialogue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement. The French Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna supports dialogue and any initiative that can make a tangible contribution to calming tensions and strengthening regional security and stability.

Jordan on Friday welcomed the trilateral statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China on resuming diplomatic relations, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Amman expressing hope that this agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, in a way that preserves the sovereignty of states while avoiding interference in their internal affairs, and serves common interests, Al Arabiya reported.

Pakistan said that it firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs also affirmed the country support for this agreement, hoping that it would contribute to strengthening the pillars of security and stability in the region. The Kingdom of Bahrain also welcomed the agreement. The Ministry also expressed hope that this agreement would constitute a positive step on the road to resolving differences and ending all regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.

It praised the leading role of Saudi Arabia in supporting security, peace, and stability, as well as in pursuing diplomacy in settling regional and international disputes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey also welcomed the agreement. In a statement, it congratulated the two countries on the agreement, which it said contributes significantly to laying the foundations for security in the region, Al Arabiya reported.

 

