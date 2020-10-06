India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

World looking up to Indian ways of life amid COVID pandemic: Bhagwat

World looking up to Indian ways of life amid COVID pandemic: Bhagwat
October 06
16:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the entire world is adopting the basic element of Indian ways of life for its growth and sustenance amid the corona pandemic. He said 50 years ago, a scheme of organic manure was dumped by the Centre because it was developed by indigenous brains but there is no alternative before the world today. “The entire world is returning to the basic elements of Indian thought process to practice developmental ways while being environment friendly after being battered by coronavirus during the last six months,” said Bhagwat at an event in Kota.

He was addressing a function on the 100th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh leader Dattopant Thengadi. Praising Thengadi’s foresight and his works, Bhagwat said agriculture was never a subject of trade in India but the world sees it as agriculture economics.

“We have seen this as a means of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of glory, not as a means of conducting trade,” he said. He said agriculture’s economic aspect is not bad but people fail to see that a section of people seeks to exploit others for the business. He said Thengadi’s birth anniversary celebration is for showing gratitude to the work done by him.

He said there is a need to create an agriculture that nourishes the whole world. “We have to adopt ideal agricultural practices based on experience and proven evidence. India has ten thousand years of agricultural experience, so it is not necessary to take anti-environment practices from the West,” he said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    • No (64%, 97 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 55 Votes)

    Total Voters: 152

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @PTI_News: Govt appoints Dinesh Khara as SBI chairman: Notification
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:55 pm

    @SecPompeo: Productive meeting today with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. Together we are advancing U.S.-India relations, combatting COVID-19, and ensuring a secure and prosperous #IndoPacific for all. https://t.co/p09FnSrQBV
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 11:39 am

    #CJI: Will smoke ... - https://t.co/UbQSV49nn5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirPollutionContributors #CJIBobde #COVID19 #DelhiAIrPollution #DelhiPaddyBurning #India #PaddyBurning #Political #PunjabFarmers #PunjabParali #SMg #StubbleBurning #StubbleBurningFine
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 11:27 am

    Pak's Opposition to hold 1st major rally ... - https://t.co/TZ2K7uJLBQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 11:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.