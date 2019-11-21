Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

World needs India’s traditions of non-violence, compassion: Dalai Lama

World needs India’s traditions of non-violence, compassion: Dalai Lama
November 21
16:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s ancient traditions of non-violence, kindness, love and compassion are needed in today’s world where people are fighting on the basis of religion and countries over territorial disputes, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said here on Thursday.

India also needs to bring some kind of “revolution” in its education system by combing its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings with the modern education, he said.

“Those mental quality subjects like non-violence, love, kindness and compassion should be included as an academic subject instead of religious teachings,” the 84-year-old said.

Delivering the 24th Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan memorial lecture on “universal ethics” organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, he said India’s message of “ahimsa, kindness, love and compassion” spread even during religious conflicts and World Wars.

Unlike in parts of the world where Shia and Sunni Muslims fought with each other, there was no fighting within India, he said.

“Such high moral teachings of ancient Indian culture and tradition are need of the hour the world over now,” said the Dalai Lama, who escaped Chinese occupation of his homeland in 1959.

There should be “genuine compassion (even) without attachment,” he stressed.

Paying rich tributes to Radhakrishnan for his role in bringing modern education system to India, he said the former president was an example of combination of modern education and ancient vedic knowledge, culture and traditions.

Later, answering a question from the audience on how he could always smile and remain happy, the Dalai Lama said a person should treat even the enemy as the best teacher.

He said though at times he was concerned about China’s anger and its fear of him, as a Tibetan and a practising buddhist since childhood, he never felt any anger towards it.

“I have special pills” to keep smiling and remain happy, he joked.

To another question, the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1989 said the “Indian vegetarian food” was better than the “Chinese non-vegetarian food”.

He said a person’s “inner value” is more important than the “outer beauty”, and stressed that outer beauty can be increased artificially but to improve inner values, the path of ahimsa, kindness, love and compassion should be followed.

Asked about plastic usage, he referred to global warming and increasing pollution levels across the world, and suggested that print and electronic media should play a role in educating the masses instead of sensationalising news.

Former governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir N N Vohra and ICCR president and lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also spoke on the need to uphold universal ethics. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#India rejects unwarranted reference by #Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir at UNSC - https://t.co/n46v8m1KZV Get your… https://t.co/CE9uALgKTb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 21, 2019, 11:08 am

#Pakistan rejects Indian tourism plans in Siachen - https://t.co/N90Z5XbutH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ekjg0JF2kV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 21, 2019, 11:06 am

Kohli says pink ball feels like heavy hockey ball, braces up for fielding challenges - https://t.co/PijHSsKJEO Get… https://t.co/Jup4ZoKII9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 21, 2019, 11:03 am

PM should talk to experts, pol parties to tide over economic crisis: Mamata - https://t.co/1JwWUfQyxn Get your new… https://t.co/KNZziczTx1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 21, 2019, 11:01 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.