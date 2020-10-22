Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy, a Physician for resuscitation education and training for more than three decades is the Founder of Chicago Medical Societyâ€™s Community CPR Project SMILE (Saving More Illinois Lives through Education).

In a recent interview on occasion of World Restart A Heart Day 2020 (16 October), Dr. Vemuri Murthy shared his thoughts and concerns regarding current status of the out- of- hospital cardiac arrests and diminishing bystander resuscitation help during COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S. (2018 update). Nearly 90% of them are fatal. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victimâ€™s chances of survival. In majority of cases, immediate Hands-only CPR may have similar survival outcomes comparable to the conventional CPR performed with both chest compressions and breaths.

Global evidence-based information has proven that Bystander CPR is life saving in sudden cardiac arrest. The latter is recognized by sudden collapse of the person without any breathing, pulse or consciousness.

Itâ€™s important to call 911 first before performing Hands-only CPR. The bystander performing CPR needs to cover the mouth and nose fully with a facemask or cloth. The victimâ€™s mouth and nose must be covered too with a facemask or cloth. Performing Hands-Only CPR involves pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. Automated External Defibrillator (AED) needs to be utilized as soon as itâ€™s available. This high-quality CPR should be continued by the bystander until the arrival of paramedics. Itâ€™s important to follow the Good Samaritan Laws of a particular US State while performing Bystander CPR.

Personal protection from any potential droplet infection is of paramount importance while managing any person in cardiac arrest, as the COVID-19 status of the victim may be unknown. The bystander needs to thoroughly wash the hands with soap and water after providing CPR.

Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy (Chicago Medical Societyâ€™s COVID-19 Task Force) appeals for practicing three basic preventive measures during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Wearing a Mask covering the mouth and nose, Washing Hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, and social distancing of at least 6 feet.

