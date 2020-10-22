India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

World Restart A Heart Day 2020

World Restart A Heart Day 2020
October 22
15:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy, a Physician for resuscitation education and training for more than three decades is the Founder of Chicago Medical Societyâ€™s Community CPR Project SMILE (Saving More Illinois Lives through Education).

In a recent interview on occasion of World Restart A Heart Day 2020 (16 October), Dr. Vemuri Murthy shared his thoughts and concerns regarding current status of the out- of- hospital cardiac arrests and diminishing bystander resuscitation help during COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S. (2018 update). Nearly 90% of them are fatal. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victimâ€™s chances of survival. In majority of cases, immediate Hands-only CPR may have similar survival outcomes comparable to the conventional CPR performed with both chest compressions and breaths.

Global evidence-based information has proven that Bystander CPR is life saving in sudden cardiac arrest. The latter is recognized by sudden collapse of the person without any breathing, pulse or consciousness.

Itâ€™s important to call 911 first before performing Hands-only CPR. The bystander performing CPR needs to cover the mouth and nose fully with a facemask or cloth. The victimâ€™s mouth and nose must be covered too with a facemask or cloth. Performing Hands-Only CPR involves pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. Automated External Defibrillator (AED) needs to be utilized as soon as itâ€™s available. This high-quality CPR should be continued by the bystander until the arrival of paramedics. Itâ€™s important to follow the Good Samaritan Laws of a particular US State while performing Bystander CPR.

Personal protection from any potential droplet infection is of paramount importance while managing any person in cardiac arrest, as the COVID-19 status of the victim may be unknown. The bystander needs to thoroughly wash the hands with soap and water after providing CPR.

Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy (Chicago Medical Societyâ€™s COVID-19 Task Force) appeals for practicing three basic preventive measures during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Wearing a Mask covering the mouth and nose, Washing Hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, and social distancing of at least 6 feet.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. ... - https://t.co/Z9zxfglguh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CoffeeTableBook #Community #Diaspora #FallGoverningBodyMeeting #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:15 am

    Comprehensive Support for ... - https://t.co/ClohPw78EX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:14 am

    MinisterTomar Launched 70 @70 Program in Boston - https://t.co/b8rf9HmmIT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #7070 #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:13 am

    Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid F ... - https://t.co/EnKKrxMHOi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FashionDesignerPoojaMotwani #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:01 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.