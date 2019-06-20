World stands with India on issue of terror: President Kovind

NEW DELHI: The entire global community stands with India on the issue of terrorism and designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is a testimony to this fact, President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday.

In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said the world community supports India’s position on various issues such as climate change, economic and cyber-crime, action against corruption and black money and energy security.

“Today, the whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism. Designation of Masood Azhar, responsible for dastardly terrorist attacks on our soil, as a global terrorist by the United Nations, is a major testimony to this fact,” he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Last month, the United Nations had designated Pakistan- based Azhar as a “global terrorist” after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council’s 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by Azhar’s JeM.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a “technical hold” on long time. PTI

