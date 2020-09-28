World Tourism Day: Adityanath says UP offers immense possibilities for the ‘ecotourism’

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has unlimited tourism possibilities and asserted that the state also offers immense possibilities for the “ecotourism”.

He said the state not only has rich potential for religious tourism but it also offers immense possibilities for the 'Ecotourism'.

Congratulating people on the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the ‘World Tourism Day’, he said that the theme of ‘World Tourism Day’ this year is “Tourism and Rural Development”.

“Uttar Pradesh is the largest state of the country in terms of population. UP has unlimited possibilities in view of Tourism. The state not only has rich potential for religious tourism but it also offers immense possibilities for the ‘ecotourism’,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the Forest Department in Gorakhpur released a documentary on ‘Eco-tourism’ on the occasion. According to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he said there are several spots in the state which can be developed in view of ‘Eco-tourism’. “Gorakhpur too has a natural lake-Ramgarh Taal. Gorakhpur also has Budhiya Mai place, the area around which has been important from ‘Eco-tourism’ point of view. Similarly, the 428 square km area on the western bank of river Gandak in Maharaj Ganj and one others sector in Maharaj Ganj also have tourism potential,” he said.

“Chuka in Lakhimpur Kheri and Chandraprabha forest area in Chandauli are so enriched in view of tourism,” he added. Adityanath said that the right perception about tourism will help explore unlimited possibilities in the state. “The tourism does not mean picnic spot alone. It takes us close to nature but also gives rise to employment opportunities. That is why the theme has linked Tourism to Rural Development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the documentary of the forest department is a good initiative towards developing the tourism, help generate employment through tourism and give s fillip to the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Yojana’. He extended his warm wishes for this endeavour which he said has been a commendable effort to attract tourism in this area as much as possible.

He said that the Forest, Tourism and other departments may move forward with a concerted effort to tap unexplored opportunities in this sector. (ANI)

